Police wrap up probe into siblings’ stunt in moving car

IPOH: The case of three siblings who acted dangerously by positioning themselves with part of their bodies protruding from a moving car in Tambun here recently has been referred to the deputy public prosecutor (DPP) for further action, police said.

Perak police chief Datuk Mior Faridalathrash Wahid said police had submitted the investigation paper to the DPP and released the father of the three children after recording his statement.

“By right the father should have been more responsible in looking after the safety of his children and should not have allowed them to behave that way,“ he told reporters after visiting Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Raja Perempuan in Jalan Batu Bungkal here today in conjunction with its first day of face-to-face session.

Media reports earlier said that police had arrested a 37-year-old man in Sunway City here on March 24 in connection with the incident.

Police investigated the case after a video of the incident went viral on social media.-Bernama