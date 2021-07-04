Policeman among two killed in motorcycle crash

KOTA BHARU: Two men including a policeman with the rank of sergeant were killed in a crash involving two motorcycles at Jalan Peringat-Pasir Puteh, near here, at 1 pm today.

Kelantan deputy police chief SAC Abdullah Muhammad Piah said the accident happened after the motorcycle ridden by a 32-year-old man suddenly made a U-turn.

He said his action caused a collision with the machine of Sgt Zulkifli Abdul Rahman, 58, who failed to avoid the motorcycle.

“The sergeant had just finished his shift at the Pasir Mas district police headquarters and was on his way home.

“Both victims suffered serious injuries in the face, chest and other parts of the body. They were both pronounced dead at the scene,” he said when contacted by Bernama, today.

He said the bodies were brought to the Universiti Sains Malaysia Hospital (HUSM) here. — Bernama