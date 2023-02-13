Policeman and nurse killed in collision involving motorcycles

BALIK PULAU: A policeman and a nurse died after the motorcycles they were riding collided head-on in Jalan Tun Sardon here today.

Kpl Muhammad Zohair Dzulkefle, 44, was travelling from Relau to Balik Pulau while Norsyazwani Roslan, 30, was heading in the opposite direction when the accident happened at 6.40 am.

A police spokesman said Muhammad Zohair, who was attached to the Barat Daya district police headquarters transport branch, died on the spot of serious head and body injuries.

“Norsyazwani, who worked in Hospital Bertam, suffered serious injuries and died at about 10 am at Hospital Balik Pulau,“ he said. -Bernama