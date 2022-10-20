Policeman charged with corruption, involving RM4,800

KUANTAN: A police sergeant major pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here today to 24 counts of bribery, involving RM4,800, in monthly deposit into his bank account.

Rasip Majid, 53, who is now with the Merlimau police station in Malacca, was alleged to have received the bribe, which was deposited into his bank account by an individual, in 24 transactions of RM200 per month between 2016 and 2019.

He was charged with committing the offence at the Traffic and Enforcement Division of the Jerantut police headquarters between Dec 7, 2016, and Oct 15, 2019.

The charge, under Section 165 of the Penal Code, provides imprisonment for up to two years or fine, or both, if found guilty.

Judge Datuk Ahmad Zamzani Mohd Zain set bail at RM5,000 and also ordered Rasip to report himself at the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) office in Melaka once a month and to surrender his passport to the court.

Deputy public prosecutor from MACC Siti Sarah Zainal Abiddin prosecuted, while Rasip was unrepresented.

The court set Nov 21 for mention.-Bernama