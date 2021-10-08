Policeman charged with making false police report

IPOH: A policeman was charged in the Magistrate’s Court here today with making false police report.

However, S. Varathraju Pillai(pix), 39, pleaded not guilty and claimed trial to the charge before Magistrate Noor Azreen Liana Mohd Darus.

He was charged with lodging a false police report o Corporal Aminah Berahim at the Balai Polis Pusat here at about 3.30 pm last Aug 27.

The charge, under Section 182 of the Penal Code, provides an imprisonment for up to six months, or fine, or both, upon conviction.

The policeman, who has two children was allowed bail of RM2,000 with one surety and the court set Nov 11 for mention.

Deputy public prosecutor Mohammad Haiqal Asyraf Suhaimi prosecuted, while Varathraju was represented by lawyer Amrick Singh Sandu.