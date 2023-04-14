Policeman charged with murdering wife: Court sets May 12 for mention

KANGAR: The Magistrate’s Court here today set May 12 for mention of the case of a policeman charged with murdering his wife.

Magistrate Ana Rozana Mohd Nor fixed the date after Perlis prosecution director Mohd Nordin Ismail informed the court that the prosecution was still awaiting the psychiatric report on Mohamad Nizarman Hassim, 27, who is the accused.

Last March 17, the same court ordered Mohamad Nizarman to undergo mental examination at a psychiatric hospital following a request by the prosecution made under Section 342 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

Mohamad Nizarman is charged under Section 302 of the Penal Code with murdering Safsufarnisya Salleh, 26, in Kampung Bendang Baru, Simpang Empat, Kangar between 6.45 am and 8.50 am on March 5 this year.

He faced the death sentence if found guilty of the charge.

According to media reports, the accused is believed to have fired more than five shots at close range at his wife in a room in their home. -Bernama