Policeman detained for RM100 bribery

JOHOR BAHRU: A police lance corporal was arrested yesterday for allegedly soliciting bribe of RM100 from a lorry driver.

Johor police chief Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay said the 32-year-old policeman, who is with the Seri Alam district police, was arrested following a report lodged by the lorry driver.

He said the policeman was believed to have committed the offence while manning a road block at Jalan Johor Bahru-Kota Tinggi, near the army training centre (Pulada) in Ulu Tiram, yesterday.

“This is what I have been emphasising on, if there is corruption involving my men, they will be arrested and charged. There is no more internal inquiry,” he told reporters here today.

In another development, Ayob Khan said the Johor police were still tracking two policemen who failed to present themselves at the Kota Tinggi High Court yesterday to face charges with assisting an organised criminal group.

He said warrants of arrest had been issued against them. —Bernama