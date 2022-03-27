Policeman dies, failing to dodge broken-down lorry

SEPANG: A police corporal died after the motorcycle he was riding collided with a lorry parked by the roadside at Jalan Kota Warisan-Dengkil here yesterday.

Sepang police chief ACP Wan Kamarul Azran Wan Yusof said the incident at about 8.50 pm resulted in Corporal Mohd Hazziq Bohari, 35, who worked at the Sepang IPD Transport Branch, dying at the scene.

“Preliminary investigation found that Mohd Hazziq was on his way home after finishing his duty from Kota Warisan to Dengkil. While on the way, the victim who was riding a Yamaha LC 135 motorcycle failed to evade a lorry, which was believed to have broken down, on the roadside.

“As a result of the collision, the victim was thrown onto the road and hit by a Honda EX5 motorcyclist who was travelling (behind) on the same route,“ he said in a statement yesterday.

Wan Kamarul Azran said Mohd Hazziq died from severe head injuries, and his body was taken to Serdang Hospital for an autopsy.

He said the 34-year-old motorcyclist who hit the corporal suffered injuries to his mouth and nose, while the lorry driver, a 53-year-old man, was unharmed.

“The injured motorcyclist, who is an e-hailing food deliveryman, was taken to Putrajaya Hospital for treatment,“ he said, adding that the case was investigated under Section 41 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.-Bernama