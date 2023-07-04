Policeman suspected of smuggling firecrackers faces stern action

KUALA LUMPUR: A policeman arrested on suspicion of smuggling firecrackers and fireworks in Machang, Kelantan on Tuesday will face stern action.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani (pix) said besides facing legal action, the policeman will also be subject to internal action for using a Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) vehicle outside of duty hours to carry out illegal activities.

“The PDRM will not compromise and will take firm action if there is evidence that its personnel are involved in criminal activities,” he said in a statement here today.

On Tuesday, a policeman with the rank of lance corporal was arrested in Machang with a friend while transporting various types of firecrackers and fireworks, worth RM25,000.

The suspects, aged 32 and 35, were arrested in a police four-wheel drive vehicle while carrying out the activity.

Acryl Sani said the two suspects were remanded for four days until tomorrow to assist with the investigations.

He also urged the public to channel authentic information for police to take action against any wrongdoing or crime. -Bernama