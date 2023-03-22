Policy, bill to decriminalise attempted suicide being finalised

KUALA LUMPUR: The government is finalising several policies and bills in an effort to decriminalise attempted suicide, the Dewan Rakyat was told today.

Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister's Department (Law and Institutional Reforms) Ramkarpal Singh (pix) said a study was conducted by the Attorney General's Chambers pertaining to attempted suicide cases, which is an offence under Section 309 of the Penal Code, and a proposal to repeal it.

He said the study took into account the approach taken in several countries to assess the justification and implications of its implementation in terms of legislation.

“Since December 2022, I have chaired 10 engagement sessions with stakeholders, including government agencies, Members of Parliament, State Assembly Members and the Ministry of Home Affairs in Singapore to examine and resolve all arising legal matters in this endeavor.

“The next move is a memorandum regarding this effort will be submitted to the Cabinet for approval and the bills will be presented in Parliament for debate and approval,“ he said during the question and answer session today.

He was responding to a question by Dr Kelvin Yii Lee Wuen (PH-Bandar Kuching) on the development of the government’s announcement to amend Section 309 of the Penal Code to decriminalise attempted suicide to address the issue of the increasing number of attempted suicides in the country.

Ramkarpal Singh said he expected the bill on the matter to be tabled during this Parliament session.

Suicide attempts should be handled as a public health issue and not as a criminal offence since studies showed that individuals suffering from depression have a 20 times greater risk of suicidal behavior and death due to suicide, he said, adding that this would be in line with the International Classification of Diseases (ICD) and the World Health Organization (WHO), which classified suicide attempts as a disease and coded as ICD 11 - MB23.R.

He said individuals who attempt suicide should be taken to hospital for further evaluation and given appropriate treatment and should not be convicted of a crime because they are mentally unstable. -Bernama