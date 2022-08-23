Polio still very much a threat

POLIO raised its ugly head in our country in December 2019 for the first time in 27 years.

The Health Ministry, assisted by WHO officials, swung into action and wiped out the scourge and declared the country “free” from polio.

But today the virus has been found in sewage in Israel, London and New York. There has been a re-emergence of polio cases in these countries.

New York State Health Commissioner Dr Mary T. Basset said: “Based on earlier polio outbreaks, New Yorkers should know that for every one case of paralytic polio observed, there may be hundreds of other people infected.”

She added: “We are treating every single case of polio as just the tip of the iceberg of a much greater potential spread.”

Polio is still endemic in three countries, i.e, Pakistan, Nigeria and Afghanistan.

According to the WHO, Pakistan is considered the exporter of Wild Polio Virus with the highest number of polio outbreaks among endemic countries.

Pakistan itself went on to report 14 cases, eight of them in a single month this spring.

“It’s a poignant and stark reminder that polio-free countries are not really polio-risk free,” said Dr Ananda Bandyopadhyay, deputy director for polio at the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, the largest supporter of polio eradication efforts. The virus is always “a plane ride away,” he added.

We have to sit up and take serious note as post-covid pandemic airlines have begun to take to the skies and Malaysia is an attractive business and tourist destination.

Also, we have begun recruiting foreign labour and Pakistan is one of the countries involved.

Polio is a terrible disease, capable of ravaging the nervous system and causing paralysis within hours.

Flu-like symptoms can take weeks to appear and include fever, headache, muscle pain or stiffness and vomiting.

A majority of people infected with polio have no symptoms, but can still spread the virus and give it to others for days or weeks.

Polio spreads easily through contact with the faeces of an infected person or less commonly through droplets when they cough or sneeze.

Those who recover could relapse and become seriously ill years later.

The paralysis is irreversible and patients, if they do survive, have to lead lives as invalids for the rest of their lives.

The problem in our country is that vaccination is not compulsory.

There are small groups of people who are anti-vaxxers due to misinformation.

We must remain vigilant and actively campaign to ensure that all children living in Malaysia, regardless of their status, routinely receive polio and other vaccines.

Health experts recommend you be vaccinated against polio if you never did so as a child.

But if you are vaccinated but are travelling to or live in an area where there is an active case of polio, experts recommend getting a booster shot.

Perhaps the time has come for our government to seriously consider imposing fines on parents who refuse to get their children vaccinated.

Vaccination should be made mandatory.

Dr A Soorian

Seremban