Political analysts, economists hail govt’s intention to bring back GST

PETALING JAYA: Political analysts and economists have lauded the government’s intention to reintroduce the Goods and Services Tax (GST), which was repealed by the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government after it took power in 2018.

Council of Professors senior fellow and political analyst Dr Jeniri Amir (pix) said there were no political motives behind the possible reimplementation of GST, but the government realised it was vital for national interests.

Jeniri said the PH government had responded to the sentiments of Malaysians, who were then frustrated with having to pay GST, by reversing the policy as promised in its election manifesto.

“More than 160 countries have implemented GST, and this shows that it is accepted despite their different levels of economic development. This is why the BN government implemented it in the first place.

“During the 2018 election, to gain greater popularity, PH appealed to the sentiments of Malaysians who were angry about GST.

“So, it abolished the tax as promised, claiming that it was one of the reasons for the high cost of living. PH should have reduced it to 4% instead of abolishing it. Now, the current government plans to reintroduce GST because they realise it is for the national good,” he said.

However, former finance minister Lim Guan Eng said the government should focus on other important issues affecting the public, including stabilising the prices of essential goods and strengthening the ringgit rather than reimposing GST, which would only increase the cost of living.

“Doing it now is not a good idea, especially when the country is facing rising inflation. This is the time to stabilise the economy, resolve the worker shortage and control the weakening ringgit.

“These are the issues that we should be paying greater attention to instead of trying to reimpose GST,” he added.

But AmBank Group chief economist and Economic Action Council secretary Dr Anthony Dass said the reimplementation of GST is critical, although the government should also consider whether it is the right time to do so, given that the country is just recovering from the pandemic.

Dass also said reintroducing GST was not the only way to generate revenue, and that the government should consider expanding the existing Sales and Services Tax (SST) to cover more businesses.

“We are now reopening the economy and experiencing rising underlying inflation, greater demand for jobs, growing emphasis on digitalisation, technology advancement and automation to move up the value chain and address labour shortages.

“We also have to relook our competitiveness and aspiration to become a high-income nation, our overall economic sustainability and inclusiveness. All these point to greater demands on the government to address and deliver. And it will cost a lot of money,” he said.

Bank Islam chief economist Dr Afzanizam Abdul Rashid said GST is good for the country. But implementing it at the wrong time would lead to severe inflation, especially when the prices of goods and other essential items are on the rise.

“GST promotes transparency as each business along the supply chain of an industry is responsible to collect taxes and of course, it’s the right thing to do. But the main question is always about timing the reimplementation.

“The GST policy was implemented in 2015, but the preparatory work took many years. So when GST was scrapped in 2018, naturally it would take time to reimplement it as businesses have become accustomed to the current system. The government may need to consider the practical issues before the policy takes force again,” he said.