Political Funding Bill drafted at central, state levels for more transparency

LUNDU (Sarawak): The gist of the Political Funding Bill needs to be drafted at the central and state levels so that the channelling of funds for the General and State Elections will be more transparent, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law) Datuk Seri Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar (pix).

He said the National Centre for Governance, Integrity and Anti-Corruption (GIACC) had been instructed to include the existence of an administration that regulates political donations in every state as one of the scope and policy parameters outlined in the bill.

“The GIACC has drafted, but when presented at the Cabinet level, they said the states must also establish their own centres. I already have the timeline, so I have asked my officers and those from the Attorney-General’s Chambers to implement this according to the stipulated timeline.

“It means we no longer want these funds to be kept or hidden in certain places because funds donated to certain parties (must) go through a fund that is administered by a responsible party,” he said when met by reporters at the Batang Kayan Regatta on the banks of Sungai Lundu today.

Wan Junaidi is confident that the bill will get the support of both the government and opposition blocs when tabled in Parliament in November.

In a statement yesterday, Wan Junaidi said an engagement session with all Members of Parliament (MPs), both from the government and the opposition, would be held on Sept 28 in Parliament to obtain feedback on the bill that is being drafted.

Meanwhile, the Santubong MP said the government would need to upgrade the dual carriageway facilities at the Sarawak-Indonesia border area following the setting up of Indonesia’s new capital, Nusantara, in East Kalimantan.

He said the dual carriageway facilities would increase the influx of tourists from neighbouring countries which, in turn, will contribute to the local economy.

“This matter was brought up at the recent Federal Cabinet meeting, urging the government to improve the dual carriageway heading to the border (Malaysia-Indonesia), like in Tebedu and Biawak in the next two to three years,” he said.-Bernama