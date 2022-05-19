Political Funding Bill policy scope to be tabled to Cabinet: PM

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob(pix) said the government has agreed in principle to the proposed enactment of the Political Funding Bill and the policy scope would be tabled to the Cabinet soon.

He said the decision was reached at the meeting of the Special Cabinet Committee on Anti-Corruption which he chaired today.

He said the bill was important as there has yet to be any law or policy in the country that regulates the financial activities of political parties.

“It can prevent the risks of corruption and abuse of power involving politicians, which could bring negative impact to the country’s image and the to the government,” he said in a statement today.

The Prime Minister said the proposed bill would be tabled to the Cabinet for discussion first before engagement sessions were held with political parties.

Ismail Sabri said the meeting also agreed for the National Anti-Financial Crime Centre to be turned into a central agency for the management of seized and forfeited assets as the effort was vital and should be expedited to combat financial crime and curb government’s revenue leakage.

For this, he said 26 out of the 53 laws relating to the management of seized and forfeited assets should be given priority for amendment.

“The policy on the management of seized and forfeited assets will enable the enforcement agency to be focused in the investigation into criminal cases, especially financial crime cases,” he said.

Apart from that, the Prime Minister said a comprehensive plan that will institutionalise good governance principles and practices as the National Good Governance Plan (MyGovernance) at all government agencies including statutory bodies will be introduced.

He said the plan was aimed at improving and strengthening the capabilities of public service delivery toward achieving the national vision and addressing the weaknesses of governance in government agencies and statutory bodies.

The Prime Minister said the plan was based on four principles of good governance, namely transparency, accountability, efficiency, and effectiveness.

“A committee will be set up for the development of MyGovernance. In line with the development, the level of governance quality of a public institution will be measured through the Malaysian Governance Index (MGI).

“The meeting has agreed to the development of MyGovernance and recommended that a study and engagement session be organised by the National Governance, Integrity and Anti-Corruption Centre involving various stakeholders and the findings of the study to be discussed in the next meeting of the Special Cabinet Committee on Anti-Corruption,” he said.

In another development, Ismail Sabri said the meeting also agreed that an in-depth study be carried out on the separation of powers between the Public Prosecutor and the Attorney-General as it involves the Federal Constitution, laws and financial implications.

The government is always committed to improving governance and integrity in a bid to combat corruption in the country, he added.-Bernama