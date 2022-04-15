Political leaders laud Umno's decision to nominate Ismail Sabri as PM candidate for GE15

KUALA LUMPUR: Umno Supreme Council’s (MT) decision to nominate Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob(pix) as the Prime Minister for the 15th General Election (GE15) has been lauded by many political leaders.

PAS secretary-general Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan in a statement said PAS welcomed the decision and fully supported Ismail Sabri’s leadership and hoped that the agenda of unity bandied about by him would continue to persist as it had successfully created political stability as well as great and harmonious political environment in the country.

He said the approach would definitely be supported by all quarters on a bipartisan basis in the best interest of the nation.

“PAS also believes that the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Transformation and Political Stability between the federal government and the opposition, which took effect from the date it was signed until the dissolution of the 14th Parliament will continue to help the country in its recovery process under the leadership of Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri in all aspects, including health, economy, social and livelihood of people,” he said.

Parti Bersatu Rakyat Sabah (PBRS) deputy president Datuk Arthur Joseph Kurup on the other hand described the decision of Umno MT as a good move to ensure political stability.

He said the concept of ‘Keluarga Malaysia’ introduced by Ismail Sabri had so far been a success and his position as the Prime Minister would benefit Sabah in many ways based on the initiatives implemented in the ‘Land Beneath the Winds’.

“He (Ismail Sabri) is the first Prime Minister to have managed to get approval for the constitutional amendments to restore the status of Sabah and Sarawak as equal partners with Peninsular Malaysia and he has also pledged commitment to complete the Pan Borneo Highway project within five years.

“He is also trying to review the special grant for Sabah under Article 112D of the Federal Constitution. So, for PBRS, all these prove that Ismail Sabri is the best Prime Minister for Sabah,” he told Bernama.

Meanwhile, MIC vice-president Datuk M. Asojan said the policies implemented by Ismail Sabri since being appointed as Prime Minister had been well accepted by all, not only among the Barisan Nasional (BN) component parties, but also the opposition and the general members of the public.

“In the current political situation, the people would definitely want peaceful, calm and clean administration,” he said.

Wanita Umno chief Datuk Seri Dr Noraini Ahmad said the decision also proved that Umno top leadership was always putting the party first to ensure stability and a better future for the people.

“This definitely gives ample time and space for the Prime Minister to give focus on the government’s future direction.

“For Wanita Umno, we give the commitment to continue working hard to ensure victory for the party in the GE15,” he said.

For Sabah Umno chief Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin, the decision also reflected the extraordinary level of solidarity in Umno in its preparation to face the GE15 and proved Umno leaders’ willingness to always put the country and the party first before their personal interests.

“The decision to nominate Ismail Sabri as the Prime Minister candidate will definitely create the elements of stability, not only to the party’s image, by also to the foreign perspective on Malaysia’s political future.

“The decision also gives a huge opportunity to the Prime Minister to organise and formulate the agenda to win the hearts and minds of the people to support Umno in the GE15,” he said.

Meanwhile, MIC deputy president Datuk Seri M. Saravanan said all parties, including the opposition were comfortable with Ismail Sabri’s leadership and that Umno’s decision was able to ensure political stability in the country.

“The success of our country depends on political stability and today we see a leader who is accepted by all walks of life.

“I believe this will bring our country to greater heights. The announcement made by Umno is very much welcome by MIC,” he told reporters at a zakat wakalah presentation ceremony at Dewan Merdeka Tapah, Perak here today.

Pahang Umno Liaison Committee chairman Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy said the Umno MT’s decision had a positive impact on the party which was actively preparing the its machinery to face the election.

He said Ismail Sabri’s credibility was also evident when he managed to create political stability and harmonious relations between the government and the opposition party that ensure the smooth running of the country's administration.

“I am of the opinion that Ismail Sabri’s nomination will ensure the continuity of the policies that are currently being implemented, especially in efforts to restore the country’s economy,” he said in a statement today

He also described the decision as timely because it had placed the party’s interest above everything else based on the party's struggles to uphold religion, race and nation.

“I fully support the Umno MT’s decision to nominate Ismail Sabri as the Prime Minister in GE15,” he said.-Bernama