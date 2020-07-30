Political leaders urged to show example by avoiding mass gathering

PETALING JAYA: Political leaders have been urged to demonstrate good leadership by avoiding mass gatherings. The Malaysian Health Coalition (MHC) today said it understands that some events and meetings are crucial to run our country, but politicians must act responsibly in their daily actions.

“We are disappointed with recent mass gatherings during a court hearing, in blatant violation of standard operating procedures (SOP),” said MHC, which is a coalition of over 50 organisations and individuals representing health professionals in the country.

“Especially as we approach Hari Raya Haji, we must continue taking all necessary precautions, such as physical distancing, avoiding mass gatherings and shaking hands or salam, and maintaining good hand hygiene.” MHC was referring to large crowd that gathered at the Kuala Lumpur Court Complex on Tuesday to await the verdict on former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak on seven corruption charges. Najib was found guilty of all charges.

It said it is concerned by the steady increase in number of Covid-19 cases in Malaysia. It is everyone’s responsibility to strictly comply with the SOP and recommendations by the Ministry of Health. “We reiterate our support of mandatory masking beginning Aug 1 as mentioned in our earlier statement on July 22,” it said in a statement.

“However, enforcement must be proportional to the problem, with sufficient education on proper mask wearing before administering fines. “There must be durable solutions for households that cannot afford to regularly purchase disposable masks, including sustainable waste disposal solutions. We suggest looking to examples in Singapore and Hong Kong where households were provided with reusable masks.”

Covid-19 will not end until a vaccine is found, MHC pointed out. “Therefore, we reiterate our statement on July 22 in reminding everyone that the Rakyat are the frontliners now,” it said.

“Our sacrifices since March 2020 will be in vain if everyone does not do their part in preventing a second wave. It is the Rakyat’s collective responsibility to comply with the recommended SOPs and precautions, for the foreseeable future.

“We are troubled by the lackadaisical attitude shown by some Malaysians, including our leaders. We urge all leaders and all Malaysians to remain compliant. Beating Covid-19 is a marathon, not a sprint.”