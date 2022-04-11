Political parties reminded to obey rules at nomination centres

PUTRAJAYA: Supporters of all political parties have been advised to comply with the latest rules set by the authorities when they are at the 15th general election (GE15) nomination centres (PPC) tomorrow.

Election Commission (EC) secretary Datuk Ikmalrudin Ishak (pix) said political parties, especially the proposers and supporters, must abide by the rules so that the nomination process would run smoothly.

“Our hope is that tomorrow’s nomination process will go well,“ he told reporters after reviewing the Putrajaya parliamentary constituency nomination centre at Dewan Serbaguna Kompleks Kejiranan Presint 9 here today.

The rules on nomination day forbids, among others, the use of any kind of musical instruments or speakers for the for purpose of campaigning, as it is an offence under the Election Offences Act 1954.

Also on nomination day, only the candidates, the proposer and the seconder are allowed to enter the nomination centre.

“The public, including supporters, are prohibited from waiting or being within 50 metres of the nomination centre,” he said.

As for nomination day tomorrow, Ikmalrudin said preparations at all centres were being conducted by election officials.

“Thank God, the preparations are moving smoothly, which means election officials are hard at work making arrangements,” he added.

GE15 will be held on Nov 19, with early voting on Nov 15. Nomination day is tomorrow.-Bernama