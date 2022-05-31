‘Political parties should not demand Cabinet posts’

PETALING JAYA: No political party has the right to pressure the prime minister for a Cabinet post, and if such demands are continuously made, he might call for an early general election, said political experts.

National Council of Professors senior fellow Dr Jeniri Amir said it is normal practice for the prime minister to name a person to a Cabinet post.

He said no party, even if it is part of the government, has the right to claim any Cabinet post.

“Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) cannot pressure the prime minister for a post, even though the vacancy may have been previously held by a Bersatu member. The prime minister decides, and Bersatu cannot force him to name a Cabinet member from the party,” Jeniri told theSun.

Plantation Industries and Commodities Minister Datuk Zuraida Kamaruddin had recently resigned from Bersatu and joined Parti Bangsa Malaysia (PBM).

She said she would discuss her resignation with Ismail Sabri.

The Ampang member of Parliament said her involvement in PBM would take the party “to a higher level”, especially ahead of the upcoming general election. Zuraida said her support for the government led by Ismail Sabri is in line with PBM’s stance.

Bersatu president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin had said the party would nominate a lawmaker to fill the Cabinet opening left by Zuraida, and Bersatu Youth chief Wan Ahmad Fayhsal Wan Ahmad Kamal said the Cabinet post held by Zuraida “belongs to the party”.

Jeniri pointed out there is no need for Ismail Sabri to appoint anyone to take over Zuraida’s Cabinet post.

“The Cabinet is already oversized. Therefore, there is no need to replace a minister. The other fact is that the general election is just over a year away. Therefore, the government can carry on with business as usual without having to replace her.”

Jeniri said it would be a bad idea to have a Cabinet reshuffle now as it could affect foreign and local investors’ confidence in the government.

He added that it is now up to Barisan Nasional to pick the best time for it to hold the next general election, which must be held by Sept 14 next year.

Universiti Tun Abdul Razak economist Prof Dr Barjoyai Bardai said now is not the time to create problems for the government.

He added that it is the prime minister’s prerogative to decide who sits in the Cabinet, subject to agreement between political parties forming the government.

“Foreign analysts are of the view that the present government is in a shaky position because it is at the mercy of certain parties. If political parties keep making demands of Ismail Sabri, he may have no choice but to call for a general election.”

He said political parties should not muddy the waters by making demands of the prime minister, and if one party does so, then others too might be tempted to do so.

Barjoyai said the more the political parties push Ismail Sabri into a corner, the more likely he could end up calling for early polls if he sees no way out of the impasse.