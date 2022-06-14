Political party leaders hail Tun Arshad’s immense contributions to education

KUALA LUMPUR: Several political party leaders have described the passing of Tun Arshad Ayub as a huge loss as he had made immense contributions to the national education, including in pioneering the establishment of one of the nation’s most important higher education institutions.

Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, in expressing his sadness over Arshad’s demise said the eminent academician’s contributions to the country’s education sector was incomparable as Institut Teknologi Mara (ITM) had succeeded in producing millions of human capital with great quality.

He said the late Arshad was also one of the individuals who had succeeded in achieving and realising the educational goals that were outlined in the New Economic Policy (NEP).

The Perikatan Nasional chairman described Arshad who had served as the secretary-general of several ministries as very firm, committed and dedicated person.

“His passion for the development of the country’s education system remained until his last breath. Let us all pray for his soul to be showered with blessings and placed among the faithful,” he said in a statement posted on his official Facebook page today.

Arshad, 93, died at KPJ Damansara Specialist Hospital at 2.06 am today after he was reported to have been under treatment at the intensive care unit since last Tuesday over health issues.

He was the first director of ITM, now known as UiTM from 1967 to 1975 and was currently its pro-chancellor.

Meanwhile, PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim through a statement on his Facebook page said the late Arshad had made huge contributions, especially as the founding father of ITM, one of the most important educational institutions in the country.

“The set up of such a huge educational institution was proof of his commitment and conviction in upholding and defending the welfare of the children of the nation, especially in the area of education to build a civilised society with high integrity,” he said.

Anwar also extended his condolences to Arshad’s family and prayed that they would remain patient in facing this test.

Meanwhile, UiTM Board of Directors chairman Prof Emeritus Tan Sri Dr Ibrahim Shah Abu Shah, who described Arshad as the father figure of all ITM or UiTM staff and alumni, said his death was indeed a huge loss to all of them.

“He was strict. Alhamdulillah, with a strict father like him, we can now see many ITM or UiTM graduates become successful persons. That is one of his contributions that we must never forget,” he said.

Ibrahim said he became close to Arshad when he was active in the ITM Students Representative Council back in the 1970s and Arshad was then one of ITM directors.-Bernama