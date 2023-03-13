Political stability brings unity, prosperity to people: Mohd Ali

MALACCA: Solid political stability will bring unity and prosperity to everyone, said the Yang Dipertua Negeri of Melaka Tun Mohd Ali Rustam (pix).

He said political stability remained the most crucial factor in the state's development and no foreign investors would be interested in investing in Malacca if its political situation is unstable.

“As such, I really hope that the people’s representatives can carry out the responsibility and trust given by the people (in) formulating development policies for the state that are able to attract more investors for the economic development and well-being of the people of Malacca,” he said.

He said this when speaking at the opening ceremony of the First Session of the Second Term of the 15th State Legislative Assembly at Seri Negara in Ayer Keroh, here, today.

Mohd Ali said the state government must diversify its efforts to generate the state's economy by attracting domestic and foreign investors, especially in the economic corridors of the Melaka Waterfront Economic Zone (M-WEZ).

He said the state government must ensure the development of M-WEZ along the 33km-long coastline of Malacca is a game changer to the economic growth of the state,

“I hope the new economic corridor will boost the increase of the state’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) by up to two per cent annually.

“I hope the Federal government can give recognition to M-WEZ as a national project and it becomes one of the catalysts of the country's economic development, besides channelling appropriate allocations to build and upgrade infrastructure to generate more investments to M-WEZ,” he said.

He said the high demand from investors to invest in Malacca caused industrial land in 22 existing industrial areas to become increasingly limited and, as such, the Melaka Corporation (MCorp) has been asked to identify potential locations to be developed into new industrial areas based on needs of the investment cluster.

He said among the new industrial projects being planned included the 2,023-hectare MCorp North Economic Hub Hi-Tech Park, the expansion of the 243-hectare Elkay Industrial area in Lipat Kajang and the 809-hectare industrial area in the M-WEZ corridor.

“Apart from that, Invest Malacca must facilitate and manage industrial areas to ensure investors and manufacturers get the best service.

“This can satisfy the investors and manufacturers besides increasing their confidence to continue operating in Malacca.

“Malacca must also be the ‘easy and enjoy doing business’ destination. So, the local authorities and related agencies must make things easier for investors and traders. Increase the number of business locations including cleaner and more comfortable trading spaces for hawkers,” he said.

Commenting on the last 15th general election, Mohd Ali said he welcomed the agreement reached among the leaders of the Unity Government parties, which is in line with the decree of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah to form a stable and strong government.

He said that, as such, the Federal government can focus its efforts on ensuring political stability and generating economic growth, thus guaranteeing the well-being of Malaysians.

“I wish to congratulate Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, who has been appointed as the 10th Prime Minister of Malaysia and to the entire lineup of ministers of the Unity Government.

“I would like to express my gratitude to Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob for all his services and contributions in leading the country as the ninth Prime Minister,” he said.

He also congratulated Bukit Katil state assemblyman and Alor Gajah Member of Parliament (MP) Adly Zahari on his appointment as Deputy Minister of Defence and Hang Tuah Jaya MP Adam Adli Abdul Halim on his appointment as Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports. -Bernama