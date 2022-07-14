Political stability important element in managing inflation, economy: Annuar

PUTRAJAYA: Political stability is one of the important elements in managing inflation, economic matters and investors, chairman of the Special Task Force on Jihad Against Inflation Tan Sri Annuar Musa said.

Annuar, who is also Communications and Multimedia Minister, said political stability is actually vital to lure investors to the country and ensure a sufficient supply of all goods.

“If we want sufficient supply, there must be investors making investments in the production. They will not invest amid political uncertainty, they will wait.

“When they wait, the supply chain will slow down. When the supply slows down while the demand is on the rise, the price will go up,” he said when asked whether the political uncertainty in the country would affect the inflation rate.

At the press conference after chairing the third meeting of the task force here today, Annuar said all government systems would go haywire if the political environment in the country were unstable.

“Political instability will lead to a lot of other issues, not just inflation. It will affect the economy and investments,” he added.-Bernama