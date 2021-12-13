Political stability in S'wak will ensure continued progress: Annuar

KUCHING: Political stability in Sarawak is key in ensuring the state continues to progress, Communications and Multimedia Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa(pix) said.

He said the political situation in Sarawak plays an important role in shaping the country’s political scenario in the spirit of Keluarga Malaysia (Malaysian Family).

“State politics is an important stake for continuity and stability to allow Sarawak to push forward its development plans,” he said in his speech at the state-level Keluarga Malaysia Community meet-and-greet session here yesterday.

He said Sarawak politics was centred on stability and among the pillars in the formation of Malaysia.

At the event, Annuar also spent time in conversation virtually with the Keluarga Malaysia community, in addition to handing over the official credentials for the formation of the Kuching district Keluarga Malaysia community. -Bernama