Politician’s wife charged with trafficking, planting cannabis

KUALA LUMPUR: The wife of a politician was charged in the Ampang Magistrate’s Court here, today with three counts of trafficking and growing cannabis plants in her house.

However, no plea was recorded from Lyiana Roslee, 34, after the charge was read out before Magistrate Farah Nasihah Anuar as the case, which involved the death sentence upon conviction, comes under the purview of the High Court.

On first and second counts, Lyiana, together with another individual who has yet to be prosecuted, was charged with distributing 1,580.4 grammes of cannabis and 7.87 litres of liquid drugs of the same type at a house in Duta Residensi, Ampang at 7.30 pm, Jan 20.

The charges were framed under Section 39B(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, punishable under Section 39(B)(2) of the same act, and read together with Section 34 of the Penal Code which provides the death sentence or life imprisonment and not less than 15 whipping if not sentenced to death, upon conviction.

On the third count, the housewife, together with another individual who has yet to be prosecuted, was charged with planting nine trees believed to be cannabis at the same time, date and location.

The charge was framed under Section 6B(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act, punishable under Section 6(A)(3) of the same act, read together with Section 34 of the Penal Code which provides for life imprisonment and with whipping of not less than six strokes, upon conviction.

Deputy public prosecutor Nor Shazwani Abdullah appears for the prosecution while the accused was represented by lawyers Muhammad Rafique Rashid Ali and Nur Mustanir Md Nor.

The court set Feb 16 for mention and the accused is being detained at the Kajang Prison.

Bernama had previously reported that a politician, who is also a businessman, had been arrested for allegedly processing and trafficking drugs in Pudu.

Police also raided his home in Ampang and arrested his wife and maid. — Bernama