PUTRAJAYA: Assemblymen or lawmakers carrying out duties in their respective areas during the Movement Control Order (MCO) will be subjected to the standard operating procedure (SOP) set by the National Security Council (MKN).

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (pix) said they are also not allowed to hold events that involve a mass gathering of people.

“It is their duty to look after the wellbeing of their constituents but they are still subjected to the SOP.

“There should be only one to three other persons in their entourage when leaving to distribute aid to the people,” he said in the MCO daily news conference here today.

Ismail Sabri also advised them to leverage on service of frontliners such as the People’s Volunteers Corps (Rela) and Civil Defence Force (APM) to help them carry out programmes in respective areas.

The minister also denied the allegation that the government had ignored the issue of dignitaries defying the MCO as circulated on social media.

“I was made to understand that the police have called those involved and it depends on the police to decide the next course of action against these individuals,” he added.

Two days ago, several photos showing dignitaries visiting members of the public in total disregard to social distancing and the MCO, were circulated on social media platforms.

The issue brought criticism from many quarters who wanted those individuals to be investigated and persecuted as provided for under the MCO.

— Bernama