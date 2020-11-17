Poor SOPs led to DBKL’s 97 dubious land deals

KUALA LUMPUR: The lack of clear standard operating procedures (SOPs) for the sale and disposal of land assets since 2011 resulted in Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) being involved in 97 “dubious” land deals, Public Accounts Committee (PAC) chairman Wong Kah Woh (pix, left).

He added nearly a year-long investigation into the land deals was conducted following public complaints that DBKL assets were being sold off under questionable circumstances.

He said the land deals were not done in the best interests of DBKL and the city’s residents.

He said the land sale and disposal process was only improved in 2015 after DBKL came up with a more detailed SOP.

“Only after 2015 did DBKL improve its land sale and disposal process by empowering its privatisation committee with a checklist consisting of more detailed procedures for which it received ISO certification in 2017.

“Land sales from 2011 to 2015 do not refer to any SOP. The process was too loose, prone to abuse of power and did little to protect the interests of DBKL and Kuala Lumpur citizens,” said Wong.

He said the existing structure and practices within Yayasan Wilayah Persekutuan (YWP) must be changed in order to avoid a conflict of interest between the Federal Territories Minister and the Kuala Lumpur (KL) mayor.

“The Federal Territories Minister and KL mayor are automatically appointed as YWP chairman and a member of the board of trustees respectively, which deals with DBKL on land sales.

“ Both the minister and the mayor were supposed to act as custodians in protecting the people of KL,“ Wong said.

He pointed out no one, including the National Audit Department, could monitor YWP’s activities.

“PAC has come up with several suggestions to tackle this issue, one of which is to transform YWP into a statutory body,“ he said.

He said it is important for the government to review YWP’s functions to ensure that they are in line with its original purpose, which is to look after the interests of the people.

On the the Kuala Lumpur City Plan 2020 Draft, Wong said what was approved by the minister differs from what was tabled to the public in 2008 and the gazetted plans have not sought feedback from concerned parties in the city.

He said some 200 development orders (DO) issued by DBKL pending the approval of the Federal Territories minister on the Kuala Lumpur City Plan 2020 Draft had brought about several changes.

He said they were namely a negative environmental effect, changes to commercial zones and population density including plot ratio.