Poor weather prevents EC workers from reaching polling centres: Report

PETALING JAYA: Poor weather and low visibility in Ulu Baram has prevented Election Commission (EC) workers from arriving by helicopter at 11 polling stations in the Baram parliamentary constituency today.

According to a report by The Borneo Post, returning officer Belayong Pok confirmed all flights have been instructed to stand down.

Only one helicopter transporting two teams to Long Liam and Long Jekitan, which departed Marudi Airport at 7.06am today, managed to land safely at the polling stations despite poor visibility due to heavy rain.

He added that the latest situation has been reported to the EC.

The affected polling stations are Long Luteng, Lepo Gah, Long Tungan (two channels), Long Moh, Long Makabar, Long Jekitan, Long Lamei, Lio Mato, Long Banga (two channels), Long Semiyang, and Long Sait (two channels).