Pope Francis urges end to fighting in Ukraine

VATICAN: Pope Francis(pix) once again appealed to the parties of the conflict in Ukraine to end hostilities and resolve it peacefully.

“With pain in my heart I join my voice to that of the common people, who implore an end to the war. In the name of God, let the cries of those who suffer be heard and let the bombings and attacks cease! Let there be a real and decisive focus on negotiation, and let the humanitarian corridors be effective and safe. In the name of God, I ask you: stop this massacre,“ Pope Francis said after the traditional Sunday Angelus prayer, according to Sputnik.

Earlier this month, the pontiff said that two cardinals - Konrad Krajewski and Michael Czerny - have been dispatched to support the local population in Ukraine.

Russia launched an operation in Ukraine on Feb 24 after the breakaway Donbas republics appealed for help in defending themselves against the Ukrainian military. In response, Western nations have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow.-Bernama