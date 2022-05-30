Pope to name 21 new cardinals at end-August

VATICAN CITY: Pope Francis(pix) said on Sunday he would name 21 new cardinals across the world at the end of August to reflect “a wide variety of cultures” within the Catholic Church.

The announcement of new appointments had been expected for several months because the number of cardinals eligible to take part in the election of a new pope had fallen. Cardinals must be under 80 to participate in the vote.

“On Saturday 27 August, I will hold a consistory for the creation of new cardinals,“ the pontiff said following his weekly Sunday prayer from the window of the Apostolic Palace on Saint Peter’s Square in Rome.

“They represent the Church worldwide and reflect a wide variety of cultures, contexts and pastoral ministries,“ he said.

Eight of the newly named cardinals are from Europe, six from Asia, two from Africa, one from North America and four from Central and Latin America, the Vatican said.

It will be the eighth consistory under Pope Francis.-AFP