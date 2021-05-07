Port Dickson police investigating online loan scam involving losses of more than RM80,537 reported last month

SEREMBAN: The Commercial Crime Investigation Division of the Port Dickson police headquarters opened five investigation papers on online loan scams involving losses amounting to RM80,537 last month.

Port Dickson district police chief Supt Aidi Sham Mohamed said three of the reports were received between last April 27 and 29, involving losses of RM71, 091.

He said the victims included a 28 -year -old housewife who lost RM57,397, which she allegedly deposited in six different bank accounts belonging to individuals who claimed to be from a licensed money lender.

“The woman applied for a personal loan of RM30,000 from the company to open a business and was asked to make payments for among others, in security, prepayment capability receipt, processing and insurance fees, as well as legal fees,” he said in a statement today.

Aidi Sham said the second case involved a 38-year-old food entrepreneur, who suffered a loss of RM11,834 after being deceived by four individuals, who claimed to be bank agents, over a loan application for RM30,000.

The third case involved a 34-year-old hotel worker, who applied for personal loan of RM10,000, but had to fork out RM1,860 for the necessary payments, he said, adding that all the victims realised that they had been cheated and lodged the police reports when they failed to get the loan money despite making the various payments.

He said all the victims had applied for the loans through advertisements on Facebook.