Port Klang handles record 13.64 mln TEUs containers this year

KUALA LUMPUR: Port Klang handled a record-breaking container volume of 13.64 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) as of Dec 28, 2021, surpassing its 2019 record of 13.58 million TEUs despite the many challenges of Covid-19 as well as the spillover effects of container shortages, port congestions and most recently, adverse weather conditions.

Transport Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong said this growth is attributed largely to the government’s proactive measures to facilitate Malaysia’s port and logistics sector during the pandemic, keeping the industry ticking towards meeting the demands of both domestic and international markets.

“The introduction of several economic stimulus packages aimed at increasing consumer spending resulted in higher demand for consumer goods leveraging on e-commerce platforms to expedite distribution and delivery.

“The rollout of vaccination programmes for port and logistics sector workers in June 2021 provided the assurance and protection for the industry to resume full operations,“ he said in a statement today.

He said a big part of this success is due to the commitment and coordinated efforts of Port Klang’s logistics players and government agencies led by Port Klang Authority.

“The terminal operators, Northport and Westports managed their operations admirably to handle additional volumes by optimising the resources available and relying on increased use of digitalisation to overcome numerous challenges,“ he said.

With the gradual re-opening of the global economy in 2021, Wee said container volume handled at Port Klang regained its momentum.

As of November 2021, compared to January to November 2020, he said imports registered a growth of 5.8 per cent compared to 2020’s performance, while exports saw a growth of 4.8 per cent and transhipment grew by 5.6 per cent.

“Despite the recent floods that significantly impacted port operations, daily volumes have been restored with Port Klang expected to achieve 13.75 million TEUs by year-end, marking the best performance to date since container operations began in 1973.

“The outlook for 2022 remains optimistic towards further growth given Port Klang’s competitive edge as a leading logistics hub in Asia and its strategic geographical location coupled with the government’s proactive policies which is further expected to strengthen the logistics industry,“ he added. -Bernama