Pos Brooke Orang Asli in fear of elephant attack

GUA MUSANG: About 500 Orang Asli in Pos Brooke here are living in fear of a rogue elephant that has been destroying their crops since Saturday.

Tok Batin (village head) Rian Bujang, 48, said that the mammal had not only damaged the crops, but also wandered into the football field while the villagers were playing football.

He said 20 villagers suffered losses amounting to more than RM20,000 when their crops, comprising cassava, banana, sugarcane and petai, were destroyed by the elephant.

“This elephant destroyed the crops three nights in a row starting last Saturday, causing huge losses to the farmers,“ he told reporters when met here today.

Meanwhile, Kelantan Department of Wildlife Protection and National Parks (Perhilitan) director Mohamad Hafid Rohani said staff of the department had gone to the location to conduct an investigation and carry out monitoring activities. -Bernama