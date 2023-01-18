Pos Malaysia partners with PetDag’s Café Mesra to deliver even more happiness

KUALA LUMPUR: Pos Malaysia Bhd launched its first collaboration with Petronas Dagangan Bhd’s Café Mesra food and beverage (F&B) outlet with the aim to creating an even more exciting in-store experience and offering further retail convenience at the post office.

It is part of its strategic transformation journey and leveraging on its unrivalled reach and retail footprint to connect Malaysians for a better tomorrow.

“We sit on this incredible retail footprint that connects all Malaysians across every kampung, town and city, and we are very happy to partner with Café Mesra. We will leverage on our millions of square feet of retail space across more than 600 locations to provide our consumers with incremental choice and convenience,“ said Pos Malaysia Bhd’s Group CEO Charles Brewer.

He said it is all about delivering the smile in the last mile, and now their customers will be able to save time and buy from a great selection of food and beverages with the pilot locations.

“We are really excited about our retail transformation strategy and look forward to announcing more exciting updates soon,” said Brewer.

The Store-Within-A-Store (SWAS) will first pilot in three locations with Café Mesra – General Post Office (GPO) Dayabumi, Post Office Taman Sri Tebrau, Johor; and GPO Shah Alam,

Selangor.

During the launch period, Café Mesra will be giving way free coffee with RM100 minimum spend at

the Dayabumi outlet and offering free doughnuts for any bill payment and parcel drop-off at GPO

Dayabumi.

“We are thrilled to partner with Pos Malaysia to open our 41st Cafe Mesra outlet that supports our aspiration to deliver quality yet affordable Cafe Mesra coffee and food experience to customers. The Cafe Mesra outlets here at GPO Dayabumi KL, and later in Shah Alam, Tebrau and Bangi are testament to our pursuit of making our customers’ everyday lives simpler and better, providing access to our offerings and greater convenience to people beyond our vast network of Petronas stations,” said Mesra Retail & Café Sdn Bhd CEO Ian Malcolm Cruddas.