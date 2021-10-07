Pos Malaysia to resume international outbound services to more destinations

KUALA LUMPUR: Pos Malaysia Bhd's international outbound services, comprising International Air Mail, International Small Packet, Flexipack International, International Air Parcel and Express Mail Service, will resume to an additional 89 destination countries effective today.

In a notice to customers, the postal service provider said in total, it had resumed services to 145 countries to date.

“Connect with your loved ones, friends, families and grow your business overseas.

“Send a letter, business document and parcel, and make the last mile worth the smile,“ it said.