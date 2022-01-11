Poser over fate of MIC, MCA in upcoming polls

PETALING JAYA: With their dismal performance in the past three ballots, the outcome of the 15th general election (GE15) for the MCA and MIC will ascertain the relevance of both parties to the communities they represent.

With each party clinging to the single parliamentary seat they won in GE14, many voters believe it is the last gasp of air for both parties that have grown unpopular among their supporters.

However, two veteran leaders of the parties think otherwise and are optimistic MCA and MIC will perform better in GE15, while an activist thinks otherwise.

MCA ex-president Tan Sri Liow Tiong Lai said being a component party of Barisan Nasional (BN), MCA needed to perform well in the polls to draw the Chinese votes for the coalition.

He said the Chinese are returning to support MCA following regrets of voting for Pakatan Harapan (PH) to govern the country in 2018.

“We did not perform well in the past elections but things are getting better now. People had put high hopes in Pakatan Harapan, but they fumbled and caused a lot of issues during their 22-month rule until their government collapsed.

“That was their doing, and the people are upset. BN has a good track record and experience.

“People can now see who has the capability of governing a country. BN has brought stability, prosperity and harmony,” the former transport minister told theSun.

Former MIC president Tan Sri Dr S. Subramaniam said BN is in a better position to gain the people’s support and MIC should do better than it did in 2018.

“The MIC is at an advantage and should be able to secure four or five seats. The BN spirit of supporting its component parties will prevail. This was reflected in the state elections in Johor and Malacca. If we take this demographics of politics as an example, it might happen in the upcoming election.

“PH has disappointed the people. They were given the power but mismanaged it. The peoples’ grievances will affect the results of GE15 for PH. With a poor record, can they govern the country if they win?”

Subramaniam also said the political scenario that prevailed during GE14 has changed and the Opposition’s strength as a single force no longer exists. The former health minister said this will cause votes for the Opposition to split in a two or three-way fight in GE15.

Meanwhile, prominent activist and former Transparency International Malaysia president Tan Sri Ramon Navaratnam said MIC and MCA are losing support as the non-Malays are being marginalised in all aspects.

“There is nothing to indicate that MCA and MIC will do better in the upcoming polls because they have not brought significant changes to the races they represent.

“It is too late for MIC and MCA. Besides, why would non-Malays vote for them after being let down?”

Ramon said it is unfortunate that Malaysia continues to have race-based parties to represent minorities. He said such parties should be banned and replaced with multi-racial ones.

“We are stuck with an old model and unless we do away with race-based parties, our democracy is in danger,” he said.