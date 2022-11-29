Position of Opposition Leader in S’gor to be known after formation of Cabinet: Speaker

SHAH ALAM: The position of the Opposition Leader in the Selangor State Assembly will be known after the formation of the Cabinet, following the involvement of Barisan Nasional (BN) in the formation of a unity government at the federal level.

Selangor State Assembly Speaker Ng Suee Lim (pix) said he had not received any instruction on the position of the Opposition Leader, who is currently from BN and held by Air Tawar Assemblyman Datuk Rizam Ismail.

“The Cabinet will be formed soon, maybe today or tomorrow. The matter has to be coordinated in Putrajaya and then followed by the state.

“I will leave this (matter) to the wisdom of Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari...When I get the instruction and information, then there’ll be changes and rearrangements,“ he said when asked about the position of the Opposition Leader in the Selangor State Assembly following the formation of a unity government at the federal level.

Meanwhile, Ng, who is also Selangor DAP vice-chairman, said he did not rule out the possibility of Pakatan Harapan (PH) and BN working together in the state election to be held next year.

“With the latest development, it is indeed going in that direction. The probability is great and there will be a new (political) concept or landscape in Selangor,“ he said.

Meanwhile, Rizam said that for this State Assembly sitting, BN would remain in the opposition block and that he was waiting for further instructions from the leadership regarding BN’s status in the Selangor government.

“InsyaAllah, in a day or two, the Selangor Umno Liaison Committee will convene a meeting and there may be some announcements by the new Liaison chairman (Datuk Megat Zulkarnain Omardin),“ he added.

The composition of seats in the Selangor State Assembly consists of PKR (19), DAP (15), Amanah (six), BN (five), Bersatu (four), two each from Parti Bangsa Malaysia and Pejuang, while the remaining three seats are held by PAS, Warisan and an Independent.-Bernama