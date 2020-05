KUCHING: Sarawak Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg (pix) will announce a long-term programme to restore the state’s post Movement Control Order (MCO) and Covid-19 economy for the benefit of all its people.

In his message in conjunction with Labor Day 2020 today, he said even though the Federal Government had announced some flexibility through the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) Order, the Sarawak Government would fine-tune its implementation method in accordance with the needs of the state.

“Of course, the post-Covid-19 economy will change and I will make an announcement after having discussions with stakeholders,“ he said.

As head of the Sarawak government, he acknowledged that this year had been extremely difficult for workers in all sectors, with the Covid-19 outbreak requiring the MCO to be implemented to curb the virus.

“The four-phase MCO, to date, has hurt the entire business and industry. Those who earn a daily wage are those who have a very difficult time ensuring that every day there is a supply of food for themselves and their families, ”he said.

Abang Johari said the Sarawak Government had provided direct or indirect assistance through the Sarawakku Sayang Special Aid programme 2.0 (BKSS 2.0), but acknowledged that it was insufficient to cover all the needs of the people.

He said direct assistance such as cash support for group B40 and utility subsidies were constantly provided to ease the burden on the people, especially the working class and hoped that they and the community as a whole would continue to stoically face all ordeals. — Bernama