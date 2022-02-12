Post-Covid: M’sia records high rise in foreign tourist arrivals

GEORGE TOWN: Malaysia has recorded a high rise in foreign tourist arrivals after the reopening of the border last April, according to Tourism Malaysia director-general Datuk Zainuddin Abdul Wahab.

As such, he said Tourism Malaysia is optimistic to achieve the government’s target of getting 9.2 million foreign tourists visiting Malaysia in 2022.

“Although it is predicted that an economic recession may occur in 2023, Tourism Malaysia has anticipated the situation and will plan strategies by focusing on specific markets,” he told reporters at the launch of Northern Malaysia Coffee Experience today.

He said that the main focus of tourist arrivals will be on the domestic, regional and medium-haul markets.

“China was the main contributor in 2021, but it has not opened its borders yet and we are focusing on other countries such as Asian countries, the Middle East and so on,” he said.-Bernama