Post-flood: Three health facilities still not in operation in Johor

ISKANDAR PUTERI: Three more health facilities in Johor have yet to be opened for operation after they were affected by the recent floods in the state, the Johor State Assembly was told today.

State Health and Unity Committee chairman Ling Tian Soon said two of them, namely the Kundung Ulu Rural Clinic, in Tangkak, and and Chaah Health Clinic, in Segamat, were still categorised as unsafe to operate.

“Currently, the operation of the two facilities has been moved to the Gersik Health Clinic and the Chaah Multipurpose Hall,” he said.

He said the other facility, the Sri Pandan Rural Clinic, was still in the process of cleaning.

Ling said the floods that hit the state last Feb 28 affected the operation of 41 health facilities.

He said State Health Department (JKNJ) had requested a special allocation of RM2,894,175 from the Health Ministry for the repair and purchase of medical and non-medical equipment and vehicles to replace those damaged by the floods. -Bernama