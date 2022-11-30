Poster on PDRM salary increase is fake news: JPM

KUALA LUMPUR: The Prime Minister’s Department (JPM) has denied the authenticity of a poster captioned ‘PM-Kenaikan Tangga Gaji PDRM Akan Diumumkan Dalam Masa Terdekat’ (PM-PDRM’s Salary Increase To Be Announced Soon).

In a Facebook post today, JPM confirmed that the poster that has gone viral on social media is fake.

It urged the public not to spread or share any unverified or false information.

“If you are unsure (of the news authenticity), don’t share. For verified news, you can refer to JPM’s official social media accounts via Facebook, Twitter; Instagram, and TikTok.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim shared the department’s rebuttal of the fake news on his official Facebook.-Bernama