BUKIT MERTAJAM: A postman is paying the price for having made an illegal collection.

The police arrested the 22-year-old man and two others for having solicited for funds over the social media since May 17 for a ‘fellow postman’ because postmen did not get any bonus from their employer.

Seberang Perai Tengah District Police chief ACP Shafee Abd Samad said the trio - two men and a woman were picked up separately between Wednesday and last night.

He said a postman lodged a police report on Wednesday about an article that was going viral on Facebook on an appeal for donations for a postman because postmen did not get any bonus from their employer.

“The men claimed that he did not have anything to do with the article and denied that he was the individual whose photograph and bank account number had come with the article, but we suspected something was amiss,” he said today.

Shafee said the police arrested the man and upon investigation it was learnt that he had come up with the article and that the photograph and bank account number were his.

He said the postman told police he had related the problem of not getting a bonus to his elder brother and foster sister before posting the article on Facebook, using the name of Amirul Megat for the so-called postman in need of aid.

“The RM5,000 that some people had donated to the account had indeed gone into the postman’s account. The postman admitted having used some of the money. Police seized his bank ATM card and mobile phone,” he said.

The police then arrested a 35-year-old woman at 10 pm yesterday when she gave a statement to the police at the Seberang Perai Tengah District Police headquarters and then detained her 23-year-old younger brother in Padang Serai, Kedah, just after midnight.

“The trio are under remand for three days from today,” he said. -Bernama