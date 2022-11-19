Postpartum confinement not stopping teacher from casting her ballot

KUALA NERANG: Being in confinement following childbirth has not stopped a Padang Terap parliamentary constituent, teacher Siti Najuwa Md Azmi, from joining the queue to vote at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Naka near here today.

Siti Najuwa, 32, who teaches in a school in Penang, arrived at the polling centre at 8.30am carrying her 40-day-old baby boy who is her third child

Speaking to reporters after her turn was over, Siti Najuwa said she was glad to be able to fulfill her duty to the country in the 15th general election (GE15).

“My son is still breastfeeding. So, I need to take him along with me. At first I was lining up with the other voters but the Election Commission worker led me to the fast lane,” she said.

Siti Najuwa said she would be going back to Penang soon as her husband Muhammad Hamizi Merican is voting in the state.

Siti Najuwa is among the 3,095 registered voters casting their ballot at SK Naka.

Candidates for the Padang Terap parliamentary seat, Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid of Barisan Nasional and Nurul Amin Hamid of Perikatan Nasional who also voted at the polling centre, arrived with their wives at 8.55am and 9am respectively.

Meanwhile, In Tasek Gelugor, Penang, Siti Hajar Che Jailani, who just gave birth nine days ago said she was determined to vote for the Tasek Gelugor parliamentary constituency at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Permatang Tok Jaya, Sungai Dua here, even though it was a little inconvenient in her condition.

Siti Hajar, 31 who is a food trader said she took turns with her husband, Yusnirimi Yusof, 39, to vote to ensure that their newborn baby girl and four-year-old son are taken care of.

“We left our house in Kampung Tok Jaya at 7.45am and took both children along. My husband went to vote first while I waited with the children in the car,” she told reporters when her turn was over.

“Alhamdulillah, I was allowed to go through the fast lane after informing the officer that I am on my confinement period and everything went smoothly today,“ she said .-Bernama