Postpone physical learning sessions at universities - Graduan

KUALA LUMPUR: The government should consider suspending physical learning sessions and instead continue with online and distance learning at higher learning institutions (IPT) nationwide

In making the call, Malaysian Young Graduates Association (Graduan) president Lee Seang Hock said the move is important to ensure the safety and health of graduates at this critical period of the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said on-campus lectures should be suspended to avoid any physical group activity that has a high risk of infection.

“Campus admission that involves the movement of tens of thousands of graduates from various areas poses a very high risk and a concern to all.

“Therefore, an alternative should be used, such as through online learning which is an education method supported by health and education experts to ensure the continuity of learning among graduates,” he said in a statement today.

Lee also suggested that more leeway be given to graduates in terms of class attendance and academic assignments as there were those who lacked devices and faced difficulties in communicating using online platforms.

In addition, he urged the Higher Education Ministry and IPT to consider the mental health and financial status of graduates that might be affected throughout the Covid-19 outbreak. — Bernama