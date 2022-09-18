Potential film on Setanggi Ratna Inderapura to be marketed internationally: Zahidi

KUALA LUMPUR: The Communications and Multimedia Ministry (K-KOMM) will turn the tale of Setanggi Ratna Inderapura into a film capable of penetrating the international cinematic market.

Deputy Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Zahidi Zainul Abidin (pix) said the historic tale of Sultanah Alam Shah, better known as Raja Ungu, a famous Malay heroine who bore arms and led an army would be able to provide specific lessons to the current generation of youth.

“Many need to know about the tale of Raja Ungu as it is very meaningful as it not only tells of Malay history but also contains Malay poetry that need to be highlighted to youth,” he said after watching the Teater Syair Setanggi Ratna Inderapura presentation at Dewan Bahasa dan Pustaka here today.

According to Zahidi, he will travel to Thailand soon to hold a strategic collaboration between local film production companies with Thai film production compaines for the specific purpose.

“Next week, I will go to Thailand as we want to ensure the film will penetrate the international market....I will also look for film production companies there to work together to produce the film,” he added.-Bernama