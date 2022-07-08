Poultry federation set up to eliminate middlemen, reduce costs: Noh Omar

KUALA SELANGOR: The Ministry of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives has established the Poultry Federation in an effort to eliminate middlemen and reduce costs so that consumers can enjoy lower chicken prices.

Its Minister Tan Sri Noh Omar(pix) said members of the federation, comprising cooperatives and entrepreneurs involved in poultry farming as well as wholesalers, would work together to ensure the smooth operations of chicken collection and distribution centres in each state.

“The federation, established under the Malaysian Cooperative Commission will buy chicken and place it at the centres before being distributed and sold directly to consumers,” he told reporters after the Kuala Selangor District Education Office Excellent Service Award (APC) 2021, here today.

Also present was Finance Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz.

Through the federation, Noh said consumers can buy chicken at a lower price compared to the price in the market.

“This initiative will be implemented soon with the cooperation of 15 cooperatives and companies,” he said.

In addition, Noh said, his ministry would also bring in frozen chicken from abroad to be placed at the collection and distribution centres to provide more options to consumers.