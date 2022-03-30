Poverty among underage marriage contributing factors: Perak exco

IPOH: Low income and poverty, lack of sexual reproductive health education, and lack of parenting skills have been identified among the contributing factors to underage marriage in Perak.

State Women and Family Development, Community Welfare and non-governmental organisation (NGO) Committee chairman, Datuk Dr Wan Norashikin Wan Noordin, said that other factors were the lack or absence of access to education, stigma in society and existing laws that still allow underage marriage.

“The Perak Islamic Family Enactment 2004 stipulates that the minimum age for marriage for Muslims is set at 18 years for men and 16 years for women, unless the marriage applicants obtain permission from a Syarie Judge in writing, in certain cases and circumstances.

“To register a marriage, a woman applicant must be 16 years old; if less than 18 years old it must be approved under Section 21 (2) by the Menteri Besar of Perak, who has delegated the authority to the state National Registration Department (NRD) director, while a man must be 18 years old; if he is not yet 21 years old, then he needs to get written consent from his parents.

“The state government, through Wanita Perak, will hold discussion and advocacy sessions, in collaboration with relevant agencies such as the Perak Islamic Religious Department (JAIPk), NRD, Judiciary Department, Education Department, Social Welfare Department (JKM), Department of Women’s Development (JPW) and the National Population and Family Development Board (LPPKN), to see the proposal to increase the age limit for marriage,” she said.

She said this when winding up the debate on the motion of thanks for the royal address by the Sultan of Perak, in the State Legislative Assembly sitting today.

She added that underage marriage not only needs to be addressed through legislative changes but also through education, advocacy, health and strengthening family institutions as well as community socio-economic support.-Bernama