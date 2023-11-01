Power abuse: Cooperative general manager in remand

KUANTAN: Another employee of a cooperative in Pahang is in remand for six days from today to facilitate the investigation over alleged power abuse in a stock investment scheme involving about RM720,000.

The remand order was issued by Magistrate Fatinah Abu Bakar against the 44-year-old male employee, who is a general manager.

The man was arrested yesterday after giving his statement at the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) office here.

Yesterday, the MACC obtained an order to remand the 40-year-old financial manager and a 49-year-old senior financial executive of the same cooperative for six days in connection with the same case.

All the suspects are being investigated under Section 23 of the MACC Act 2009. They are believed to have abused their power to approve the share investment scheme run by the cooperative.-Bernama