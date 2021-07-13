Power cable thief dies after suffering severe burns

PETALING JAYA: A power cable thief was killed after suffering severe burns to his body following an electric shock at an electrical substation in Batu Tiga, Shah Alam on Monday.

Subang Jaya police chief ACP Abd Khalid Othman today said the 46-year-old suspect suffered the electric shock that caused burns to 60% of his body while attempting to steal power cables from a substation at a closed factory.

He said investigations showed that a Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) engineer at the Bangsar TNB control centre had received information of a power failure at the substation at about 2.45pm and despatched a team of technicians to check on it.

Abd Khalid said upon arriving at the scene, the team found the suspect alive but severely injured from the electric shock.

He said the technicians also found part of the fuses and cables at the substation damaged.

Abd Khalid said the damage was estimated at RM60,000.

He said the suspect was sent to the Shah Alam Hospital for treatment but died of his injuries about six hours later.

“Initial investigations showed that the suspect had cut the fence of the factory that was closed to steal the TNB cables but suffered a massive electric shock during the attempt. Checks showed the man had one past criminal record for property theft and seven other records for drug-related cases,” he added.

Videos and photos of the badly burnt suspect taken by bystanders were shared on social media yesterday.

In the footage, the man is seen leaning on a gate saying he suffered from asthma.