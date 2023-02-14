Power failure at KL Air Traffic Control Centre: CAAM

KUALA LUMPUR: The Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM) confirmed that a power failure at Kuala Lumpur Air Traffic Control Centre (KLATCC) in Sepang, Selangor occurred at 1.41 pm, today.

CAAM chief executive officer Captain Norazman Mahmud in a statement today said that all air traffic control operations were immediately transferred to the business continuity control facility while the technical malfunction was being rectified.

He said this would ensure minimal disruption to flight operations and in accordance with the Business Continuity Plan (BCP).

“All arrivals and departures into Kuala Lumpur Flight Information Region (KL FIR) are subjected to air traffic flow management.

“CAAM regrets the inconvenience this disruption has caused to all affected passengers and assures there is no compromise to the safety and security of air traffic control operations,” he said. -Bernama