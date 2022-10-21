Power of voters will determine Budget 2023 approval: PM

KEMAMAN: The power of voters this Nov 19 would determine whether Budget 2023 be approved for implementation in the interest of the people, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He said everything proposed in Budget 2023 would be implemented on the condition that the government under his leadership and the party and coalition that he represented, namely, UMNO and Barisan Nasional, could control Putrajaya.

The prime minister said Budget 2023, tabled on Oct 7, was the biggest budget in the country’s history which covered all Malaysians whether in the urban or rural areas, but this budget had not been approved, hence, it could not be spent yet.

“It’s a beautiful budget, whereby all the ‘orang kampung’ (villagers) can benefit too but because it has not been approved, the money cannot be spent yet.

“Thus, the power to determine that the money can be used is in your the hands, ladies and gentlemen. This Nov 19, you will determine that the budget be tabled again and approved in the interest of all,“ he said at a programme with the officers and staff of the Central Terengganu Development Authority (Ketengah) at the Bandar Seri Bandi Sports Complex, here, today.

Budget 2023 amounting to RM372.3 billion and tabled by Finance Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz in the Dewan Rakyat last Oct 7 is the biggest in the country’s history.

Ismail Sabri said that if ‘others’ were to rule this country, it could not be ascertained that the projects contained in Budget 2023 could be implemented.

“We had already experienced the situation where when others took over the (federal) government, many of the big projects were cancelled,” he added.

The Election Commission has set Nov 19 for polling in GE15, early voting on Nov 15 and nomination of candidates on Nov 5.-Bernama