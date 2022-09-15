Power Supply Enhancement Project in Penang can provide up to 2,000 MW: Takiyuddin

BUKIT MERTAJAM: The Power Supply Enhancement Project in Penang will be able to provide up to 2,000 megawatts (MW) of electricity from the national grid to the island through overhead line transmission, said Energy and Natural Resources Minister Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan (pix).

He said the RM500 million project by Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) will kick off next month and is expected to be fully completed at the end of 2024.

“This project is significant to the Penang government and its residents to maintain the stability of electricity supply on the island, thus becoming a catalyst for economic growth in various fields including industry, infrastructure development, transport and tourism,” he said at the launch of the project, with Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow and TNB chief executive officer Datuk Ir. Baharin Din also present.

Takiyuddin said the 8.5-kilometre monopole transmission tower project, connecting the Perai Power Station Main Inlet Substation (PMU) to The Light PMU, would be built in parallel with the Penang Bridge.

“In fact, it will become an iconic tourism landmark because six of the 31 transmission line towers will have a unique betel nut design. All six will be built in the middle of the Penang bridge line,” he said.

Elaborating, Takiyuddin said the current firm capacity on the island was 1,130MW and will drop to around 800MW when the Gelugor Power Station service contract ends in August 2024.

At the same time, demand is expected to increase in the future, based on the peak load demand that once reached 777.85 MW in January 2020.

Therefore, he said the overhead line transmission project is the most sustainable solution, taking into account cost-effectiveness, safety, efficiency and stability of supply, including speed to detect any damage or disruption.

“The ministry also hopes that TNB’s investment will be a two-pronged approach to ensure energy efficiency and the reliability of the electricity supply network for the people, as well as create activities capable of contributing to the country’s economic recovery process post-Covid-19 pandemic,” he said.

Meanwhile, Chow said the state government welcomes and fully supports the project as it will spur the development of the state in line with the Penang2030 Vision.

“We can plan and strategise for giant projects, but it cannot be achieved without sufficient and stable power supply. This is where TNB plays a role in implementing the project.

“This is crucial for electricity supply in Penang in the future, considering that the three existing supply transmission lines are already 20 to 38 years old and require high costs for maintenance purposes and so on,” he said.-Bernama